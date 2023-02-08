Phoenix Mills Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 123.88 crore, up 44.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 123.88 crore in December 2022 up 44.28% from Rs. 85.86 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 54.33 crore in December 2022 down 12.84% from Rs. 62.33 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 94.14 crore in December 2022 up 32.97% from Rs. 70.80 crore in December 2021.