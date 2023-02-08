 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Phoenix Mills Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 123.88 crore, up 44.28% Y-o-Y

Feb 08, 2023 / 01:49 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Phoenix Mills are:

Net Sales at Rs 123.88 crore in December 2022 up 44.28% from Rs. 85.86 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 54.33 crore in December 2022 down 12.84% from Rs. 62.33 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 94.14 crore in December 2022 up 32.97% from Rs. 70.80 crore in December 2021.

Phoenix Mills
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 123.88 117.87 85.86
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 123.88 117.87 85.86
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 10.46 8.90 5.72
Depreciation 8.39 7.67 7.24
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 26.95 25.15 22.62
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 78.08 76.16 50.27
Other Income 7.67 6.32 13.29
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 85.75 82.48 63.56
Interest 17.04 17.74 14.59
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 68.71 64.74 48.97
Exceptional Items -- -- 24.22
P/L Before Tax 68.71 64.74 73.19
Tax 14.38 9.34 10.85
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 54.33 55.40 62.33
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 54.33 55.40 62.33
Equity Share Capital 35.72 35.71 34.43
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.04 2.90 3.49
Diluted EPS 3.04 2.89 3.50
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.04 2.90 3.49
Diluted EPS 3.04 2.89 3.50
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited