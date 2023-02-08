Phoenix Mills Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 123.88 crore, up 44.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 123.88 crore in December 2022 up 44.28% from Rs. 85.86 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 54.33 crore in December 2022 down 12.84% from Rs. 62.33 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 94.14 crore in December 2022 up 32.97% from Rs. 70.80 crore in December 2021.

Phoenix Mills EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.04 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.49 in December 2021.

Phoenix Mills shares closed at 1,443.75 on February 07, 2023 (NSE) and has given 10.44% returns over the last 6 months and 48.79% over the last 12 months.