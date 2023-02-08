English
    Phoenix Mills Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 123.88 crore, up 44.28% Y-o-Y

    February 08, 2023 / 01:49 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Phoenix Mills are:

    Net Sales at Rs 123.88 crore in December 2022 up 44.28% from Rs. 85.86 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 54.33 crore in December 2022 down 12.84% from Rs. 62.33 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 94.14 crore in December 2022 up 32.97% from Rs. 70.80 crore in December 2021.

    Phoenix Mills
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations123.88117.8785.86
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations123.88117.8785.86
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost10.468.905.72
    Depreciation8.397.677.24
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses26.9525.1522.62
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax78.0876.1650.27
    Other Income7.676.3213.29
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax85.7582.4863.56
    Interest17.0417.7414.59
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax68.7164.7448.97
    Exceptional Items----24.22
    P/L Before Tax68.7164.7473.19
    Tax14.389.3410.85
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities54.3355.4062.33
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period54.3355.4062.33
    Equity Share Capital35.7235.7134.43
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.042.903.49
    Diluted EPS3.042.893.50
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.042.903.49
    Diluted EPS3.042.893.50
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited