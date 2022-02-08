Phoenix Mills Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 85.86 crore, up 6.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 85.86 crore in December 2021 up 6.53% from Rs. 80.59 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 62.33 crore in December 2021 down 77.96% from Rs. 282.78 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 70.80 crore in December 2021 down 77.61% from Rs. 316.21 crore in December 2020.

Phoenix Mills EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.49 in December 2021 from Rs. 17.43 in December 2020.

Phoenix Mills shares closed at 970.35 on February 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 11.80% returns over the last 6 months and 21.18% over the last 12 months.