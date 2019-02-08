Phoenix Mills Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 112.14 crore, up 11.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 112.14 crore in December 2018 up 11.98% from Rs. 100.14 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.77 crore in December 2018 up 5.51% from Rs. 29.17 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 71.10 crore in December 2018 up 9.22% from Rs. 65.10 crore in December 2017.

Phoenix Mills EPS has increased to Rs. 2.01 in December 2018 from Rs. 1.90 in December 2017.

Phoenix Mills shares closed at 572.65 on February 07, 2019 (NSE) and has given -11.52% returns over the last 6 months and -6.98% over the last 12 months.