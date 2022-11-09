 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Phoenix Mills Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 651.08 crore, up 75.35% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 12:37 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Phoenix Mills are:

Net Sales at Rs 651.08 crore in September 2022 up 75.35% from Rs. 371.31 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 185.81 crore in September 2022 up 212.4% from Rs. 59.48 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 413.28 crore in September 2022 up 104.42% from Rs. 202.17 crore in September 2021.

Phoenix Mills EPS has increased to Rs. 10.40 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.46 in September 2021.

Phoenix Mills shares closed at 1,545.90 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 46.12% returns over the last 6 months and 40.46% over the last 12 months.

Phoenix Mills
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 651.08 574.39 371.31
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 651.08 574.39 371.31
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 38.99 40.83 23.73
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 4.31 -15.96 6.30
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 54.15 50.02 41.78
Depreciation 55.92 49.98 47.63
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 172.77 176.60 113.24
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 324.93 272.92 138.63
Other Income 32.42 23.46 15.91
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 357.36 296.38 154.54
Interest 83.45 74.06 75.23
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 273.91 222.32 79.31
Exceptional Items -- 556.76 --
P/L Before Tax 273.91 779.08 79.31
Tax 52.01 34.07 16.15
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 221.90 745.01 63.16
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 221.90 745.01 63.16
Minority Interest -35.91 -33.66 -5.76
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.18 7.35 2.08
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 185.81 718.70 59.48
Equity Share Capital 35.71 35.71 34.40
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.40 40.26 3.46
Diluted EPS 10.40 40.23 3.45
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.40 40.26 3.46
Diluted EPS 10.40 40.23 3.45
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Construction & Contracting - Real Estate #Earnings First-Cut #Phoenix Mills #Results
first published: Nov 9, 2022 12:33 pm
