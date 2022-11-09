English
    Phoenix Mills Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 651.08 crore, up 75.35% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 12:37 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Phoenix Mills are:

    Net Sales at Rs 651.08 crore in September 2022 up 75.35% from Rs. 371.31 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 185.81 crore in September 2022 up 212.4% from Rs. 59.48 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 413.28 crore in September 2022 up 104.42% from Rs. 202.17 crore in September 2021.

    Phoenix Mills EPS has increased to Rs. 10.40 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.46 in September 2021.

    Phoenix Mills shares closed at 1,545.90 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 46.12% returns over the last 6 months and 40.46% over the last 12 months.

    Phoenix Mills
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations651.08574.39371.31
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations651.08574.39371.31
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials38.9940.8323.73
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks4.31-15.966.30
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost54.1550.0241.78
    Depreciation55.9249.9847.63
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses172.77176.60113.24
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax324.93272.92138.63
    Other Income32.4223.4615.91
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax357.36296.38154.54
    Interest83.4574.0675.23
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax273.91222.3279.31
    Exceptional Items--556.76--
    P/L Before Tax273.91779.0879.31
    Tax52.0134.0716.15
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities221.90745.0163.16
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period221.90745.0163.16
    Minority Interest-35.91-33.66-5.76
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.187.352.08
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates185.81718.7059.48
    Equity Share Capital35.7135.7134.40
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.4040.263.46
    Diluted EPS10.4040.233.45
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.4040.263.46
    Diluted EPS10.4040.233.45
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
