Phoenix Mills Consolidated September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 415.07 crore, up 2.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 415.07 crore in September 2019 up 2.55% from Rs. 404.74 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 65.80 crore in September 2019 up 6.05% from Rs. 62.05 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 230.22 crore in September 2019 up 6.36% from Rs. 216.45 crore in September 2018.

Phoenix Mills EPS has increased to Rs. 4.29 in September 2019 from Rs. 4.05 in September 2018.

Phoenix Mills shares closed at 731.75 on November 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given 27.38% returns over the last 6 months and 23.02% over the last 12 months.