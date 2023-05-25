Phoenix Mills Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 729.04 crore, up 47.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 729.04 crore in March 2023 up 47.16% from Rs. 495.39 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 254.08 crore in March 2023 up 142.47% from Rs. 104.79 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 456.38 crore in March 2023 up 71.9% from Rs. 265.49 crore in March 2022.

Phoenix Mills EPS has increased to Rs. 14.23 in March 2023 from Rs. 5.87 in March 2022.

Phoenix Mills shares closed at 1,422.40 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given -1.17% returns over the last 6 months and 28.96% over the last 12 months.