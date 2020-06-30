Phoenix Mills Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 399.24 crore, down 44.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 399.24 crore in March 2020 down 44.8% from Rs. 723.23 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 46.69 crore in March 2020 down 79.56% from Rs. 228.41 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 214.72 crore in March 2020 down 47.64% from Rs. 410.05 crore in March 2019.

Phoenix Mills EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.04 in March 2020 from Rs. 14.91 in March 2019.

Phoenix Mills shares closed at 585.05 on June 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given -30.26% returns over the last 6 months and -10.77% over the last 12 months.