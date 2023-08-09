English
    Phoenix Mills Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 810.63 crore, up 41.13% Y-o-Y

    August 09, 2023 / 01:07 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Phoenix Mills are:

    Net Sales at Rs 810.63 crore in June 2023 up 41.13% from Rs. 574.39 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 240.50 crore in June 2023 down 66.54% from Rs. 718.70 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 521.28 crore in June 2023 up 50.5% from Rs. 346.36 crore in June 2022.

    Phoenix Mills EPS has decreased to Rs. 13.46 in June 2023 from Rs. 40.26 in June 2022.

    Phoenix Mills shares closed at 1,690.35 on August 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 19.84% returns over the last 6 months and 31.96% over the last 12 months.

    Phoenix Mills
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations810.63729.04574.39
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations810.63729.04574.39
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials49.41466.2040.83
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks10.01-423.51-15.96
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost64.4360.3450.02
    Depreciation62.9564.9649.98
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses194.46195.32176.60
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax429.36365.72272.92
    Other Income28.9725.7023.46
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax458.33391.42296.38
    Interest95.6697.0974.06
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax362.68294.33222.32
    Exceptional Items--48.44556.76
    P/L Before Tax362.68342.77779.08
    Tax72.9749.5834.07
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities289.71293.19745.01
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period289.71293.19745.01
    Minority Interest-50.54-38.18-33.66
    Share Of P/L Of Associates1.33-0.937.35
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates240.50254.08718.70
    Equity Share Capital35.7335.7235.71
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS13.4614.2340.26
    Diluted EPS13.4514.2240.23
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS13.4614.2340.26
    Diluted EPS13.4514.2240.23
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 9, 2023 01:00 pm

