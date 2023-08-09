Phoenix Mills Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 810.63 crore, up 41.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 810.63 crore in June 2023 up 41.13% from Rs. 574.39 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 240.50 crore in June 2023 down 66.54% from Rs. 718.70 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 521.28 crore in June 2023 up 50.5% from Rs. 346.36 crore in June 2022.

Phoenix Mills EPS has decreased to Rs. 13.46 in June 2023 from Rs. 40.26 in June 2022.

Phoenix Mills shares closed at 1,690.35 on August 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 19.84% returns over the last 6 months and 31.96% over the last 12 months.