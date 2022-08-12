 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Phoenix Mills Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 574.39 crore, up 181.2% Y-o-Y

Aug 12, 2022 / 11:07 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Phoenix Mills are:

Net Sales at Rs 574.39 crore in June 2022 up 181.2% from Rs. 204.26 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 718.70 crore in June 2022 up 2842.94% from Rs. 26.20 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 346.36 crore in June 2022 up 292.65% from Rs. 88.21 crore in June 2021.

Phoenix Mills EPS has increased to Rs. 40.26 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.52 in June 2021.

Phoenix Mills shares closed at 1,272.70 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 30.15% returns over the last 6 months and 51.48% over the last 12 months.

Phoenix Mills
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 574.39 495.39 204.26
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 574.39 495.39 204.26
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 40.83 27.53 9.89
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -15.96 6.38 7.33
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 50.02 41.38 33.04
Depreciation 49.98 44.06 48.07
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 176.60 179.02 77.89
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 272.92 197.01 28.04
Other Income 23.46 24.42 12.10
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 296.38 221.43 40.14
Interest 74.06 78.34 72.30
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 222.32 143.09 -32.16
Exceptional Items 556.76 -- --
P/L Before Tax 779.08 143.09 -32.16
Tax 34.07 25.75 2.61
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 745.01 117.34 -34.78
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 745.01 117.34 -34.78
Minority Interest -33.66 -17.12 6.75
Share Of P/L Of Associates 7.35 4.56 1.83
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 718.70 104.79 -26.20
Equity Share Capital 35.71 35.70 34.38
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 40.26 5.87 -1.52
Diluted EPS 40.23 5.87 -1.52
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 40.26 5.87 -1.52
Diluted EPS 40.23 5.87 -1.52
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 12, 2022 10:55 am
