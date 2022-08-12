Phoenix Mills Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 574.39 crore, up 181.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 574.39 crore in June 2022 up 181.2% from Rs. 204.26 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 718.70 crore in June 2022 up 2842.94% from Rs. 26.20 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 346.36 crore in June 2022 up 292.65% from Rs. 88.21 crore in June 2021.

Phoenix Mills EPS has increased to Rs. 40.26 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.52 in June 2021.

Phoenix Mills shares closed at 1,272.70 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 30.15% returns over the last 6 months and 51.48% over the last 12 months.