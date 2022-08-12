English
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Phoenix Mills Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 574.39 crore, up 181.2% Y-o-Y

    August 12, 2022 / 11:07 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Phoenix Mills are:

    Net Sales at Rs 574.39 crore in June 2022 up 181.2% from Rs. 204.26 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 718.70 crore in June 2022 up 2842.94% from Rs. 26.20 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 346.36 crore in June 2022 up 292.65% from Rs. 88.21 crore in June 2021.

    Phoenix Mills EPS has increased to Rs. 40.26 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.52 in June 2021.

    Phoenix Mills shares closed at 1,272.70 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 30.15% returns over the last 6 months and 51.48% over the last 12 months.

    Phoenix Mills
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations574.39495.39204.26
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations574.39495.39204.26
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials40.8327.539.89
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-15.966.387.33
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost50.0241.3833.04
    Depreciation49.9844.0648.07
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses176.60179.0277.89
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax272.92197.0128.04
    Other Income23.4624.4212.10
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax296.38221.4340.14
    Interest74.0678.3472.30
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax222.32143.09-32.16
    Exceptional Items556.76----
    P/L Before Tax779.08143.09-32.16
    Tax34.0725.752.61
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities745.01117.34-34.78
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period745.01117.34-34.78
    Minority Interest-33.66-17.126.75
    Share Of P/L Of Associates7.354.561.83
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates718.70104.79-26.20
    Equity Share Capital35.7135.7034.38
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS40.265.87-1.52
    Diluted EPS40.235.87-1.52
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS40.265.87-1.52
    Diluted EPS40.235.87-1.52
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Construction & Contracting - Real Estate #Earnings First-Cut #Phoenix Mills #Results
    first published: Aug 12, 2022 10:55 am
