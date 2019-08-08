Phoenix Mills Consolidated June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 615.04 crore, up 48.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 615.04 crore in June 2019 up 48.86% from Rs. 413.16 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 130.39 crore in June 2019 up 118.3% from Rs. 59.73 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 308.12 crore in June 2019 up 45.11% from Rs. 212.33 crore in June 2018.

Phoenix Mills EPS has increased to Rs. 8.50 in June 2019 from Rs. 3.90 in June 2018.

Phoenix Mills shares closed at 634.35 on August 07, 2019 (NSE) and has given 10.77% returns over the last 6 months and -1.99% over the last 12 months.