Phoenix Mills Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 683.85 crore, up 60.9% Y-o-Y

Feb 08, 2023 / 01:53 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Phoenix Mills are:

Net Sales at Rs 683.85 crore in December 2022 up 60.9% from Rs. 425.01 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 176.37 crore in December 2022 up 78.37% from Rs. 98.88 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 419.21 crore in December 2022 up 66.04% from Rs. 252.48 crore in December 2021.

Phoenix Mills
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 683.85 651.08 425.01
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 683.85 651.08 425.01
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 46.13 38.99 28.03
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -8.13 4.31 -6.21
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 67.97 54.15 40.73
Depreciation 56.94 55.92 46.09
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 193.39 172.77 131.98
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 327.55 324.93 184.39
Other Income 34.72 32.42 22.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 362.27 357.36 206.39
Interest 86.59 83.45 68.58
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 275.68 273.91 137.81
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 275.68 273.91 137.81
Tax 63.28 52.01 35.55
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 212.40 221.90 102.26
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 212.40 221.90 102.26
Minority Interest -34.86 -35.91 -15.14
Share Of P/L Of Associates -1.18 -0.18 11.75
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 176.37 185.81 98.88
Equity Share Capital 35.71 35.71 34.43
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.87 10.40 5.55
Diluted EPS 9.86 10.40 5.54
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.87 10.40 5.55
Diluted EPS 9.86 10.40 5.54
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
