Phoenix Mills Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 683.85 crore, up 60.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 683.85 crore in December 2022 up 60.9% from Rs. 425.01 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 176.37 crore in December 2022 up 78.37% from Rs. 98.88 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 419.21 crore in December 2022 up 66.04% from Rs. 252.48 crore in December 2021.