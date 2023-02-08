English
    Phoenix Mills Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 683.85 crore, up 60.9% Y-o-Y

    February 08, 2023 / 01:53 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Phoenix Mills are:

    Net Sales at Rs 683.85 crore in December 2022 up 60.9% from Rs. 425.01 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 176.37 crore in December 2022 up 78.37% from Rs. 98.88 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 419.21 crore in December 2022 up 66.04% from Rs. 252.48 crore in December 2021.

    Phoenix Mills
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations683.85651.08425.01
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations683.85651.08425.01
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials46.1338.9928.03
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-8.134.31-6.21
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost67.9754.1540.73
    Depreciation56.9455.9246.09
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses193.39172.77131.98
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax327.55324.93184.39
    Other Income34.7232.4222.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax362.27357.36206.39
    Interest86.5983.4568.58
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax275.68273.91137.81
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax275.68273.91137.81
    Tax63.2852.0135.55
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities212.40221.90102.26
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period212.40221.90102.26
    Minority Interest-34.86-35.91-15.14
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-1.18-0.1811.75
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates176.37185.8198.88
    Equity Share Capital35.7135.7134.43
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.8710.405.55
    Diluted EPS9.8610.405.54
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.8710.405.55
    Diluted EPS9.8610.405.54
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited