Phoenix Mills Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 683.85 crore, up 60.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 683.85 crore in December 2022 up 60.9% from Rs. 425.01 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 176.37 crore in December 2022 up 78.37% from Rs. 98.88 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 419.21 crore in December 2022 up 66.04% from Rs. 252.48 crore in December 2021.

Phoenix Mills EPS has increased to Rs. 9.87 in December 2022 from Rs. 5.55 in December 2021.

Phoenix Mills shares closed at 1,443.75 on February 07, 2023 (NSE) and has given 10.44% returns over the last 6 months and 48.79% over the last 12 months.