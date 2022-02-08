Phoenix Mills Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 425.01 crore, up 25.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 425.01 crore in December 2021 up 25.8% from Rs. 337.84 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 98.88 crore in December 2021 up 51.13% from Rs. 65.42 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 252.48 crore in December 2021 up 45.16% from Rs. 173.93 crore in December 2020.

Phoenix Mills EPS has increased to Rs. 5.55 in December 2021 from Rs. 4.18 in December 2020.

Phoenix Mills shares closed at 970.35 on February 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 11.80% returns over the last 6 months and 21.18% over the last 12 months.