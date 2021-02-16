Phoenix Mills Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 337.84 crore, down 33.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 337.84 crore in December 2020 down 33.99% from Rs. 511.79 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 65.42 crore in December 2020 down 28.77% from Rs. 91.85 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 173.93 crore in December 2020 down 36.2% from Rs. 272.60 crore in December 2019.

Phoenix Mills EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.18 in December 2020 from Rs. 5.99 in December 2019.

Phoenix Mills shares closed at 837.95 on February 15, 2021 (NSE) and has given 32.51% returns over the last 6 months and -2.89% over the last 12 months.