Phoenix Mills Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 511.79 crore, up 16.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 511.79 crore in December 2019 up 16.2% from Rs. 440.43 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 91.85 crore in December 2019 up 29.68% from Rs. 70.83 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 272.60 crore in December 2019 up 13.84% from Rs. 239.45 crore in December 2018.

Phoenix Mills EPS has increased to Rs. 5.99 in December 2019 from Rs. 4.62 in December 2018.

Phoenix Mills shares closed at 882.00 on February 12, 2020 (NSE) and has given 35.57% returns over the last 6 months and 51.89% over the last 12 months.