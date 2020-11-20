Phoenix Intl Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 6.36 crore, down 43.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.36 crore in September 2020 down 43.49% from Rs. 11.25 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.95 crore in September 2020 up 5.34% from Rs. 0.90 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.70 crore in September 2020 up 25% from Rs. 4.56 crore in September 2019.

Phoenix Intl EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.99 in September 2020 from Rs. 1.03 in September 2019.

Phoenix Intl shares closed at 11.39 on November 19, 2020 (BSE) and has given 35.43% returns over the last 6 months and -12.25% over the last 12 months.