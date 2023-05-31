Phoenix Intl Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 6.98 crore, down 15.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.98 crore in March 2023 down 15.84% from Rs. 8.29 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.43 crore in March 2023 down 21.84% from Rs. 0.55 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.04 crore in March 2023 down 12.89% from Rs. 3.49 crore in March 2022.

Phoenix Intl EPS has increased to Rs. 0.28 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.25 in March 2022.

Phoenix Intl shares closed at 25.95 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -2.99% returns over the last 6 months and 8.12% over the last 12 months.