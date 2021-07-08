Phoenix Intl Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 5.42 crore, down 48.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.42 crore in March 2021 down 48.84% from Rs. 10.59 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.13 crore in March 2021 down 184.47% from Rs. 1.34 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.69 crore in March 2021 down 14.39% from Rs. 4.31 crore in March 2020.

Phoenix Intl shares closed at 20.00 on July 07, 2021 (BSE)