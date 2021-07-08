Phoenix Intl Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 5.42 crore, down 48.84% Y-o-Y
July 08, 2021 / 09:39 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Phoenix International are:
Net Sales at Rs 5.42 crore in March 2021 down 48.84% from Rs. 10.59 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.13 crore in March 2021 down 184.47% from Rs. 1.34 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.69 crore in March 2021 down 14.39% from Rs. 4.31 crore in March 2020.
Phoenix Intl shares closed at 20.00 on July 07, 2021 (BSE)
|Phoenix International
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|5.42
|6.78
|10.59
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|5.42
|6.78
|10.59
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.47
|2.16
|5.42
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.23
|0.06
|-0.37
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.15
|0.38
|0.47
|Depreciation
|0.87
|0.89
|0.90
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.87
|0.87
|1.84
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.28
|2.42
|2.34
|Other Income
|0.55
|0.01
|1.07
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.82
|2.43
|3.41
|Interest
|3.56
|2.01
|2.30
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.74
|0.42
|1.10
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.74
|0.42
|1.10
|Tax
|0.39
|--
|-0.24
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.13
|0.42
|1.34
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.13
|0.42
|1.34
|Equity Share Capital
|16.78
|16.79
|16.79
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.65
|0.23
|0.80
|Diluted EPS
|-0.65
|0.23
|0.80
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.65
|0.23
|0.80
|Diluted EPS
|-0.65
|0.23
|0.80
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited