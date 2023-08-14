Phoenix Intl Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 7.14 crore, down 26.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.14 crore in June 2023 down 26.04% from Rs. 9.65 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.51 crore in June 2023 up 9.88% from Rs. 0.47 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.41 crore in June 2023 down 9.79% from Rs. 3.78 crore in June 2022.

Phoenix Intl EPS has increased to Rs. 0.30 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.27 in June 2022.

Phoenix Intl shares closed at 27.00 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 11.11% returns over the last 6 months and 3.25% over the last 12 months.