Phoenix Intl Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.65 crore, up 155.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.65 crore in June 2022 up 155.52% from Rs. 3.78 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.47 crore in June 2022 up 162.71% from Rs. 0.74 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.78 crore in June 2022 up 58.16% from Rs. 2.39 crore in June 2021.

Phoenix Intl EPS has increased to Rs. 0.27 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.44 in June 2021.

Phoenix Intl shares closed at 24.50 on August 19, 2022 (BSE) and has given -8.41% returns over the last 6 months and 32.08% over the last 12 months.