Phoenix Intl Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 6.78 crore, down 38.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.78 crore in December 2020 down 38.15% from Rs. 10.95 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.42 crore in December 2020 up 200.5% from Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.32 crore in December 2020 down 27.35% from Rs. 4.57 crore in December 2019.

Phoenix Intl EPS has increased to Rs. 0.23 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.07 in December 2019.

Phoenix Intl shares closed at 13.40 on February 12, 2021 (BSE) and has given 4.28% returns over the last 6 months and 4.44% over the last 12 months.