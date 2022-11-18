Phoenix Intl Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.13 crore, up 13.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.13 crore in September 2022 up 13.73% from Rs. 7.15 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.76 crore in September 2022 down 49.97% from Rs. 1.52 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.39 crore in September 2022 down 11.72% from Rs. 3.84 crore in September 2021.

Phoenix Intl EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.44 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.91 in September 2021.

Phoenix Intl shares closed at 24.85 on November 17, 2022 (BSE) and has given 3.54% returns over the last 6 months and 24.87% over the last 12 months.