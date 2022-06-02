Phoenix Intl Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.29 crore, up 52.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.29 crore in March 2022 up 52.96% from Rs. 5.42 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.46 crore in March 2022 up 118.96% from Rs. 2.41 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.39 crore in March 2022 up 0.89% from Rs. 3.36 crore in March 2021.

Phoenix Intl EPS has increased to Rs. 0.57 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.42 in March 2021.

Phoenix Intl shares closed at 25.50 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given 41.27% returns over the last 6 months and 78.95% over the last 12 months.