Phoenix Intl Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.60 crore, down 1.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.60 crore in December 2022 down 1.96% from Rs. 7.76 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.62 crore in December 2022 down 11.78% from Rs. 0.71 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.27 crore in December 2022 down 12.8% from Rs. 3.75 crore in December 2021.