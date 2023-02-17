English
    Phoenix Intl Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.60 crore, down 1.96% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 09:58 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Phoenix International are:

    Net Sales at Rs 7.60 crore in December 2022 down 1.96% from Rs. 7.76 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.62 crore in December 2022 down 11.78% from Rs. 0.71 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.27 crore in December 2022 down 12.8% from Rs. 3.75 crore in December 2021.

    Phoenix Intl EPS has increased to Rs. 0.36 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.19 in December 2021.

    Phoenix Intl shares closed at 25.25 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given -4.54% returns over the last 6 months and -2.70% over the last 12 months.

    Phoenix International
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations7.608.137.76
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations7.608.137.76
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials3.033.773.28
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks--0.79--
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.420.190.19
    Depreciation0.740.990.88
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.880.080.62
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.532.312.78
    Other Income--0.090.09
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.532.402.87
    Interest1.691.612.17
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.850.790.71
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.850.790.71
    Tax0.220.03--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.620.760.71
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.620.760.71
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.620.760.71
    Equity Share Capital16.7916.7916.79
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.360.440.19
    Diluted EPS0.360.440.19
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.360.440.19
    Diluted EPS0.360.440.19
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

