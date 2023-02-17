Phoenix Intl Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.60 crore, down 1.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.60 crore in December 2022 down 1.96% from Rs. 7.76 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.62 crore in December 2022 down 11.78% from Rs. 0.71 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.27 crore in December 2022 down 12.8% from Rs. 3.75 crore in December 2021.

Phoenix Intl EPS has increased to Rs. 0.36 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.19 in December 2021.

Phoenix Intl shares closed at 25.25 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given -4.54% returns over the last 6 months and -2.70% over the last 12 months.