Phillips Carbon Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,067.60 crore, up 60.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,067.60 crore in September 2021 up 60.82% from Rs. 663.86 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 121.52 crore in September 2021 up 111.16% from Rs. 57.55 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 190.11 crore in September 2021 up 78.93% from Rs. 106.25 crore in September 2020.

Phillips Carbon EPS has increased to Rs. 7.05 in September 2021 from Rs. 3.34 in September 2020.

Phillips Carbon shares closed at 227.20 on October 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given 6.69% returns over the last 6 months and 56.15% over the last 12 months.