Phillips Carbon Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 880.26 crore, up 47.3% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 880.26 crore in September 2018 up 47.3% from Rs. 597.58 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 107.97 crore in September 2018 up 112.62% from Rs. 50.78 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 178.43 crore in September 2018 up 81.63% from Rs. 98.24 crore in September 2017.

Phillips Carbon EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.26 in September 2018 from Rs. 14.73 in September 2017.

Phillips Carbon shares closed at 220.45 on October 29, 2018 (NSE) and has given -15.47% returns over the last 6 months and 20.12% over the last 12 months.