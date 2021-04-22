Phillips Carbon Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 866.73 crore, up 23.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 866.73 crore in March 2021 up 23.75% from Rs. 700.38 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 127.38 crore in March 2021 up 76.52% from Rs. 72.16 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 196.83 crore in March 2021 up 82.89% from Rs. 107.62 crore in March 2020.

Phillips Carbon EPS has increased to Rs. 7.39 in March 2021 from Rs. 4.19 in March 2020.

Phillips Carbon shares closed at 200.40 on April 19, 2021 (NSE) and has given 43.71% returns over the last 6 months and 126.44% over the last 12 months.