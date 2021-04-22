MARKET NEWS

Phillips Carbon Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 866.73 crore, up 23.75% Y-o-Y

April 22, 2021 / 08:17 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Phillips Carbon Black are:

Net Sales at Rs 866.73 crore in March 2021 up 23.75% from Rs. 700.38 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 127.38 crore in March 2021 up 76.52% from Rs. 72.16 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 196.83 crore in March 2021 up 82.89% from Rs. 107.62 crore in March 2020.

Phillips Carbon EPS has increased to Rs. 7.39 in March 2021 from Rs. 4.19 in March 2020.

Phillips Carbon shares closed at 200.40 on April 19, 2021 (NSE) and has given 43.71% returns over the last 6 months and 126.44% over the last 12 months.

Phillips Carbon Black
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations866.73769.40700.38
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations866.73769.40700.38
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials525.60410.78467.89
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-12.9118.31-6.70
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost34.6534.2133.57
Depreciation27.9527.7925.30
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses133.15117.73106.28
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax158.29160.5874.04
Other Income10.591.798.28
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax168.88162.3782.32
Interest8.087.9612.04
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax160.80154.4170.28
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax160.80154.4170.28
Tax33.4229.38-1.88
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities127.38125.0372.16
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period127.38125.0372.16
Equity Share Capital34.4734.4734.47
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS7.397.254.19
Diluted EPS7.397.254.19
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS7.397.254.19
Diluted EPS7.397.254.19
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #chemicals #Earnings First-Cut #Phillips Carbon #Phillips Carbon Black #Results
first published: Apr 22, 2021 08:11 am

