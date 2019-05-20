Phillips Carbon Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 920.99 crore, up 22.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 920.99 crore in March 2019 up 22.31% from Rs. 753.01 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 74.43 crore in March 2019 up 0.24% from Rs. 74.25 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 120.09 crore in March 2019 up 6.29% from Rs. 112.98 crore in March 2018.

Phillips Carbon EPS has increased to Rs. 4.32 in March 2019 from Rs. 4.31 in March 2018.

Phillips Carbon shares closed at 134.05 on May 17, 2019 (NSE) and has given -36.59% returns over the last 6 months and -44.71% over the last 12 months.