Phillips Carbon Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 945.89 crore, up 54.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 945.89 crore in December 2018 up 54.46% from Rs. 612.40 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 108.58 crore in December 2018 up 91.87% from Rs. 56.59 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 182.85 crore in December 2018 up 81.94% from Rs. 100.50 crore in December 2017.

Phillips Carbon EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.30 in December 2018 from Rs. 16.42 in December 2017.

Phillips Carbon shares closed at 203.30 on January 15, 2019 (NSE) and has given -3.33% returns over the last 6 months and -28.98% over the last 12 months.