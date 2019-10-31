Phillips Carbon Consolidated September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 862.99 crore, down 1.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 862.99 crore in September 2019 down 1.96% from Rs. 880.26 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 77.37 crore in September 2019 down 28.37% from Rs. 108.02 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 134.03 crore in September 2019 down 24.84% from Rs. 178.32 crore in September 2018.

Phillips Carbon EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.50 in September 2019 from Rs. 6.27 in September 2018.

Phillips Carbon shares closed at 123.95 on October 30, 2019 (NSE) and has given -20.82% returns over the last 6 months and -44.57% over the last 12 months.