Phillips Carbon Black doubled Q1 profit to Rs 97.5 cr on strong revenue, operational growth

Phillips Carbon Black started off financial year 2018-19 on a spectacular note as profit in June quarter more than doubled to Rs 97.5 crore, driven by growth across the board.

Profit for the quarter ended June 2017 stood at Rs 48.2 crore.

The bottomline was driven by shift in product mix to more value added premium grades, customer-centric initiatives and continuous improvements across all functions.

The carbon black producer said revenue from operations grew by 33.2 percent to Rs 781 crore compared to Rs 587 crore in same period last year.

Sanjiv Goenka, Chairman said the 56,000 tonne capacity expansion at Mundra in Gujarat made steady progress during the year and is expected to be completed by Q3FY19. The 32,000 tonne capacity expansion at Palej in Gujarat is progressing satisfactorily and is expected to be completed by Q2FY20. Combined estimated investment is Rs 450 crore.

EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) shot up 69.7 percent year-on-year to Rs 157 crore and margin jumped 420 basis points to 20 percent for the quarter ended June 2018.

