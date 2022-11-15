 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Pharmasia Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.67 crore, up 26% Y-o-Y

Nov 15, 2022 / 12:12 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Pharmasia are:

Net Sales at Rs 6.67 crore in September 2022 up 26% from Rs. 5.29 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.29 crore in September 2022 up 59.13% from Rs. 0.71 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.23 crore in September 2022 up 64.62% from Rs. 0.65 crore in September 2021.

Pharmasia shares closed at 28.85 on November 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 3.04% returns over the last 6 months and -4.63% over the last 12 months.

Pharmasia
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 6.67 5.38 5.29
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 6.67 5.38 5.29
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 6.49 5.13 3.80
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- 0.95
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.92 -0.79 --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.35 0.35 0.31
Depreciation 0.06 0.06 0.07
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.10 1.02 1.03
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.42 -0.40 -0.88
Other Income 0.14 0.13 0.16
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.29 -0.27 -0.72
Interest 0.01 0.00 0.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.30 -0.27 -0.72
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.30 -0.27 -0.72
Tax -0.01 0.01 -0.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.29 -0.28 -0.71
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.29 -0.28 -0.71
Equity Share Capital 6.83 6.83 6.83
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.43 -0.42 -1.04
Diluted EPS -0.43 -0.42 -1.04
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.43 -0.42 -1.04
Diluted EPS -0.43 -0.42 -1.04
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Pharmaceuticals #Pharmasia #Results
first published: Nov 15, 2022 12:00 am