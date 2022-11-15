English
    Pharmasia Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.67 crore, up 26% Y-o-Y

    November 15, 2022 / 12:12 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Pharmasia are:

    Net Sales at Rs 6.67 crore in September 2022 up 26% from Rs. 5.29 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.29 crore in September 2022 up 59.13% from Rs. 0.71 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.23 crore in September 2022 up 64.62% from Rs. 0.65 crore in September 2021.

    Pharmasia shares closed at 28.85 on November 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 3.04% returns over the last 6 months and -4.63% over the last 12 months.

    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations6.675.385.29
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations6.675.385.29
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials6.495.133.80
    Purchase of Traded Goods----0.95
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.92-0.79--
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.350.350.31
    Depreciation0.060.060.07
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.101.021.03
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.42-0.40-0.88
    Other Income0.140.130.16
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.29-0.27-0.72
    Interest0.010.000.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.30-0.27-0.72
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.30-0.27-0.72
    Tax-0.010.01-0.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.29-0.28-0.71
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.29-0.28-0.71
    Equity Share Capital6.836.836.83
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.43-0.42-1.04
    Diluted EPS-0.43-0.42-1.04
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.43-0.42-1.04
    Diluted EPS-0.43-0.42-1.04
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

