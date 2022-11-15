Pharmasia Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.67 crore, up 26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.67 crore in September 2022 up 26% from Rs. 5.29 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.29 crore in September 2022 up 59.13% from Rs. 0.71 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.23 crore in September 2022 up 64.62% from Rs. 0.65 crore in September 2021.

Pharmasia shares closed at 28.85 on November 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 3.04% returns over the last 6 months and -4.63% over the last 12 months.