Pharmasia Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.67 crore, up 26% Y-o-Y
November 15, 2022 / 12:12 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Pharmasia are:
Net Sales at Rs 6.67 crore in September 2022 up 26% from Rs. 5.29 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.29 crore in September 2022 up 59.13% from Rs. 0.71 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.23 crore in September 2022 up 64.62% from Rs. 0.65 crore in September 2021.
Pharmasia shares closed at 28.85 on November 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 3.04% returns over the last 6 months and -4.63% over the last 12 months.
|Pharmasia
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|6.67
|5.38
|5.29
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|6.67
|5.38
|5.29
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|6.49
|5.13
|3.80
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|0.95
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.92
|-0.79
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.35
|0.35
|0.31
|Depreciation
|0.06
|0.06
|0.07
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.10
|1.02
|1.03
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.42
|-0.40
|-0.88
|Other Income
|0.14
|0.13
|0.16
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.29
|-0.27
|-0.72
|Interest
|0.01
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.30
|-0.27
|-0.72
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.30
|-0.27
|-0.72
|Tax
|-0.01
|0.01
|-0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.29
|-0.28
|-0.71
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.29
|-0.28
|-0.71
|Equity Share Capital
|6.83
|6.83
|6.83
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.43
|-0.42
|-1.04
|Diluted EPS
|-0.43
|-0.42
|-1.04
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.43
|-0.42
|-1.04
|Diluted EPS
|-0.43
|-0.42
|-1.04
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited