    Pharmasia Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 7.50 crore, up 80.2% Y-o-Y

    May 25, 2023 / 11:17 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Pharmasia are:

    Net Sales at Rs 7.50 crore in March 2023 up 80.2% from Rs. 4.16 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2023 down 81.43% from Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2023 up 12.5% from Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2022.

    Pharmasia shares closed at 22.05 on May 24, 2023 (BSE) and has given -29.33% returns over the last 6 months and -18.63% over the last 12 months.

    Pharmasia
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations7.507.944.16
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations7.507.944.16
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials7.584.932.91
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.891.93-0.16
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.470.380.46
    Depreciation0.170.060.07
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.561.351.19
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.38-0.70-0.31
    Other Income0.140.110.15
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.24-0.59-0.15
    Interest0.030.000.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.27-0.59-0.15
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.27-0.59-0.15
    Tax--0.000.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.27-0.59-0.15
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.27-0.59-0.15
    Equity Share Capital6.836.836.83
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.14-0.87-0.22
    Diluted EPS-0.14-0.87-0.22
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.14-0.87-0.22
    Diluted EPS-0.14-0.87-0.22
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 25, 2023 11:11 pm