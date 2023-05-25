Pharmasia Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 7.50 crore, up 80.2% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Pharmasia are:
Net Sales at Rs 7.50 crore in March 2023 up 80.2% from Rs. 4.16 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2023 down 81.43% from Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2023 up 12.5% from Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2022.
Pharmasia shares closed at 22.05 on May 24, 2023 (BSE) and has given -29.33% returns over the last 6 months and -18.63% over the last 12 months.
|Pharmasia
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|7.50
|7.94
|4.16
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|7.50
|7.94
|4.16
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|7.58
|4.93
|2.91
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.89
|1.93
|-0.16
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.47
|0.38
|0.46
|Depreciation
|0.17
|0.06
|0.07
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.56
|1.35
|1.19
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.38
|-0.70
|-0.31
|Other Income
|0.14
|0.11
|0.15
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.24
|-0.59
|-0.15
|Interest
|0.03
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.27
|-0.59
|-0.15
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.27
|-0.59
|-0.15
|Tax
|--
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.27
|-0.59
|-0.15
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.27
|-0.59
|-0.15
|Equity Share Capital
|6.83
|6.83
|6.83
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.14
|-0.87
|-0.22
|Diluted EPS
|-0.14
|-0.87
|-0.22
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.14
|-0.87
|-0.22
|Diluted EPS
|-0.14
|-0.87
|-0.22
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited