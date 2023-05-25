Pharmasia Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 7.50 crore, up 80.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.50 crore in March 2023 up 80.2% from Rs. 4.16 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2023 down 81.43% from Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2023 up 12.5% from Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2022.

Pharmasia shares closed at 22.05 on May 24, 2023 (BSE) and has given -29.33% returns over the last 6 months and -18.63% over the last 12 months.