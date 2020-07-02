Pharmasia Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 5.49 crore, down 56.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.49 crore in March 2020 down 56.63% from Rs. 12.65 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.51 crore in March 2020 down 55.34% from Rs. 1.15 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.84 crore in March 2020 down 37.31% from Rs. 1.34 crore in March 2019.

Pharmasia EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.75 in March 2020 from Rs. 1.68 in March 2019.

Pharmasia shares closed at 19.75 on July 01, 2020 (BSE) and has given 23.82% returns over the last 6 months and -1.00% over the last 12 months.