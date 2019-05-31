Pharmasia Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 12.65 crore, up 144.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.65 crore in March 2019 up 144.86% from Rs. 5.17 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.15 crore in March 2019 up 244.04% from Rs. 0.33 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.34 crore in March 2019 up 157.69% from Rs. 0.52 crore in March 2018.

Pharmasia EPS has increased to Rs. 1.68 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.49 in March 2018.

Pharmasia shares closed at 17.00 on May 29, 2019 (BSE)