    Pharmasia Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 6.88 crore, up 27.82% Y-o-Y

    August 18, 2023 / 10:59 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Pharmasia are:Net Sales at Rs 6.88 crore in June 2023 up 27.82% from Rs. 5.38 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.27 crore in June 2023 up 6.68% from Rs. 0.28 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.17 crore in June 2023 up 19.05% from Rs. 0.21 crore in June 2022.Pharmasia shares closed at 24.75 on August 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given -10.00% returns over the last 6 months and -0.80% over the last 12 months.
    Pharmasia
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations6.887.505.38
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations6.887.505.38
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials4.947.585.13
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.79-1.89-0.79
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.380.470.35
    Depreciation0.090.170.06
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.091.561.02
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.41-0.38-0.40
    Other Income0.140.140.13
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.26-0.24-0.27
    Interest0.010.030.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.27-0.27-0.27
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.27-0.27-0.27
    Tax0.00--0.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.27-0.27-0.28
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.27-0.27-0.28
    Equity Share Capital6.836.836.83
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.39-0.14-0.42
    Diluted EPS-0.39-0.14-0.42
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.39-0.14-0.42
    Diluted EPS-0.39-0.14-0.42
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Pharmaceuticals #Pharmasia #Results
    first published: Aug 18, 2023 10:33 am

