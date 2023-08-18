Pharmasia Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 6.88 crore, up 27.82% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 6.88 7.50 5.38 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 6.88 7.50 5.38 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 4.94 7.58 5.13 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.79 -1.89 -0.79 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.38 0.47 0.35 Depreciation 0.09 0.17 0.06 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 1.09 1.56 1.02 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.41 -0.38 -0.40 Other Income 0.14 0.14 0.13 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.26 -0.24 -0.27 Interest 0.01 0.03 0.00 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.27 -0.27 -0.27 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -0.27 -0.27 -0.27 Tax 0.00 -- 0.01 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.27 -0.27 -0.28 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.27 -0.27 -0.28 Equity Share Capital 6.83 6.83 6.83 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.39 -0.14 -0.42 Diluted EPS -0.39 -0.14 -0.42 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.39 -0.14 -0.42 Diluted EPS -0.39 -0.14 -0.42 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited