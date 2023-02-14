 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Pharmasia Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.94 crore, up 105.09% Y-o-Y

Feb 14, 2023 / 11:51 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Pharmasia are:

Net Sales at Rs 7.94 crore in December 2022 up 105.09% from Rs. 3.87 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.59 crore in December 2022 up 18.78% from Rs. 0.73 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.53 crore in December 2022 up 20.9% from Rs. 0.67 crore in December 2021.

Pharmasia
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 7.94 6.67 3.87
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 7.94 6.67 3.87
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 4.93 6.49 3.88
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.93 -0.92 -0.22
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.38 0.35 0.29
Depreciation 0.06 0.06 0.07
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.35 1.10 0.67
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.70 -0.42 -0.82
Other Income 0.11 0.14 0.08
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.59 -0.29 -0.74
Interest 0.00 0.01 0.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.59 -0.30 -0.74
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.59 -0.30 -0.74
Tax 0.00 -0.01 -0.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.59 -0.29 -0.73
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.59 -0.29 -0.73
Equity Share Capital 6.83 6.83 6.83
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.87 -0.43 -1.07
Diluted EPS -0.87 -0.43 -1.07
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.87 -0.43 -1.07
Diluted EPS -0.87 -0.43 -1.07
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited