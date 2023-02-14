Pharmasia Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.94 crore, up 105.09% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Pharmasia are:
Net Sales at Rs 7.94 crore in December 2022 up 105.09% from Rs. 3.87 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.59 crore in December 2022 up 18.78% from Rs. 0.73 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.53 crore in December 2022 up 20.9% from Rs. 0.67 crore in December 2021.
Pharmasia shares closed at 26.50 on February 13, 2023 (BSE) and has given 10.42% returns over the last 6 months and -18.84% over the last 12 months.
|
|Pharmasia
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|7.94
|6.67
|3.87
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|7.94
|6.67
|3.87
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|4.93
|6.49
|3.88
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.93
|-0.92
|-0.22
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.38
|0.35
|0.29
|Depreciation
|0.06
|0.06
|0.07
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.35
|1.10
|0.67
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.70
|-0.42
|-0.82
|Other Income
|0.11
|0.14
|0.08
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.59
|-0.29
|-0.74
|Interest
|0.00
|0.01
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.59
|-0.30
|-0.74
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.59
|-0.30
|-0.74
|Tax
|0.00
|-0.01
|-0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.59
|-0.29
|-0.73
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.59
|-0.29
|-0.73
|Equity Share Capital
|6.83
|6.83
|6.83
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.87
|-0.43
|-1.07
|Diluted EPS
|-0.87
|-0.43
|-1.07
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.87
|-0.43
|-1.07
|Diluted EPS
|-0.87
|-0.43
|-1.07
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited