Pharmasia Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.94 crore, up 105.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.94 crore in December 2022 up 105.09% from Rs. 3.87 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.59 crore in December 2022 up 18.78% from Rs. 0.73 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.53 crore in December 2022 up 20.9% from Rs. 0.67 crore in December 2021.

Pharmasia shares closed at 26.50 on February 13, 2023 (BSE) and has given 10.42% returns over the last 6 months and -18.84% over the last 12 months.