English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Pharmasia Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.94 crore, up 105.09% Y-o-Y

    February 14, 2023 / 11:51 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Pharmasia are:

    Net Sales at Rs 7.94 crore in December 2022 up 105.09% from Rs. 3.87 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.59 crore in December 2022 up 18.78% from Rs. 0.73 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.53 crore in December 2022 up 20.9% from Rs. 0.67 crore in December 2021.

    Pharmasia shares closed at 26.50 on February 13, 2023 (BSE) and has given 10.42% returns over the last 6 months and -18.84% over the last 12 months.

    Pharmasia
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations7.946.673.87
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations7.946.673.87
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials4.936.493.88
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.93-0.92-0.22
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.380.350.29
    Depreciation0.060.060.07
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.351.100.67
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.70-0.42-0.82
    Other Income0.110.140.08
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.59-0.29-0.74
    Interest0.000.010.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.59-0.30-0.74
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.59-0.30-0.74
    Tax0.00-0.01-0.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.59-0.29-0.73
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.59-0.29-0.73
    Equity Share Capital6.836.836.83
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.87-0.43-1.07
    Diluted EPS-0.87-0.43-1.07
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.87-0.43-1.07
    Diluted EPS-0.87-0.43-1.07
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Pharmaceuticals #Pharmasia #Results
    first published: Feb 14, 2023 11:33 am