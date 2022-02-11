Pharmasia Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3.87 crore, down 19.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.87 crore in December 2021 down 19.6% from Rs. 4.82 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.73 crore in December 2021 down 2966.14% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.67 crore in December 2021 down 615.38% from Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2020.

Pharmasia shares closed at 34.30 on February 10, 2022 (BSE)