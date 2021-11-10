Pharmaids Pharm Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.57 crore, down 82.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.57 crore in September 2021 down 82.46% from Rs. 3.26 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2021 up 95.43% from Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2021 up 16.67% from Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2020.

Pharmaids Pharm EPS has increased to Rs. 0.07 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.04 in September 2020.

Pharmaids Pharm shares closed at 17.10 on November 09, 2021 (BSE)