Pharmaids Pharm Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.30 crore, down 83.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.30 crore in March 2022 down 83.95% from Rs. 1.89 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022 down 79.28% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022 down 66.67% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2021.

Pharmaids Pharm EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.04 in March 2021.

Pharmaids Pharm shares closed at 12.78 on May 20, 2022 (BSE) and has given -21.35% returns over the last 6 months and -54.68% over the last 12 months.