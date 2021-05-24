Pharmaids Pharm Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.89 crore, up 0% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.89 crore in March 2021 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2021 down 88.47% from Rs. 0.37 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2021 up 200% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2020.

Pharmaids Pharm EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.04 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.36 in March 2020.

Pharmaids Pharm shares closed at 27.65 on May 21, 2021 (BSE)