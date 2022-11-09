PH CAPITAL Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.14 crore, down 54.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.14 crore in September 2022 down 54.62% from Rs. 15.74 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.56 crore in September 2022 up 5.83% from Rs. 4.31 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.42 crore in September 2022 down 29.61% from Rs. 9.12 crore in September 2021.

PH CAPITAL EPS has increased to Rs. 15.21 in September 2022 from Rs. 14.37 in September 2021.

PH CAPITAL shares closed at 77.30 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given -18.63% returns over the last 6 months and 8.72% over the last 12 months.