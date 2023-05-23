PH CAPITAL Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 15.50 crore, down 28.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.50 crore in March 2023 down 28.76% from Rs. 21.76 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.07 crore in March 2023 down 52.21% from Rs. 3.33 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.65 crore in March 2023 down 50.11% from Rs. 4.43 crore in March 2022.

PH CAPITAL shares closed at 68.80 on May 22, 2023 (BSE) and has given -15.22% returns over the last 6 months and -29.04% over the last 12 months.