    PH CAPITAL Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 15.50 crore, down 28.76% Y-o-Y

    May 23, 2023 / 04:08 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for PH CAPITAL are:

    Net Sales at Rs 15.50 crore in March 2023 down 28.76% from Rs. 21.76 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.07 crore in March 2023 down 52.21% from Rs. 3.33 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.65 crore in March 2023 down 50.11% from Rs. 4.43 crore in March 2022.

    PH CAPITAL shares closed at 68.80 on May 22, 2023 (BSE) and has given -15.22% returns over the last 6 months and -29.04% over the last 12 months.

    PH CAPITAL
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations15.5020.6221.76
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations15.5020.6221.76
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods10.3218.6526.06
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks10.687.30-0.74
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.440.440.42
    Depreciation0.060.050.05
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.700.180.36
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-6.71-5.99-4.38
    Other Income--0.00-0.10
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-6.71-5.99-4.48
    Interest0.050.060.06
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-6.76-6.06-4.54
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-6.76-6.06-4.54
    Tax-1.70-1.63-1.21
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-5.07-4.43-3.33
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-5.07-4.43-3.33
    Equity Share Capital3.003.003.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-16.89-14.75-11.10
    Diluted EPS-16.89-14.75-11.10
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-16.89-14.75-11.10
    Diluted EPS-16.89-14.75-11.10
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #PH CAPITAL #Results
    first published: May 23, 2023 04:00 pm