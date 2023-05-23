PH CAPITAL Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 15.50 crore, down 28.76% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for PH CAPITAL are:
Net Sales at Rs 15.50 crore in March 2023 down 28.76% from Rs. 21.76 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.07 crore in March 2023 down 52.21% from Rs. 3.33 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.65 crore in March 2023 down 50.11% from Rs. 4.43 crore in March 2022.
PH CAPITAL shares closed at 68.80 on May 22, 2023 (BSE) and has given -15.22% returns over the last 6 months and -29.04% over the last 12 months.
|PH CAPITAL
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|15.50
|20.62
|21.76
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|15.50
|20.62
|21.76
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|10.32
|18.65
|26.06
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|10.68
|7.30
|-0.74
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.44
|0.44
|0.42
|Depreciation
|0.06
|0.05
|0.05
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.70
|0.18
|0.36
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-6.71
|-5.99
|-4.38
|Other Income
|--
|0.00
|-0.10
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-6.71
|-5.99
|-4.48
|Interest
|0.05
|0.06
|0.06
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-6.76
|-6.06
|-4.54
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-6.76
|-6.06
|-4.54
|Tax
|-1.70
|-1.63
|-1.21
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-5.07
|-4.43
|-3.33
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-5.07
|-4.43
|-3.33
|Equity Share Capital
|3.00
|3.00
|3.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-16.89
|-14.75
|-11.10
|Diluted EPS
|-16.89
|-14.75
|-11.10
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-16.89
|-14.75
|-11.10
|Diluted EPS
|-16.89
|-14.75
|-11.10
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited