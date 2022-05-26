PH CAPITAL Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 21.76 crore, up 16.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21.76 crore in March 2022 up 16.82% from Rs. 18.62 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.33 crore in March 2022 down 200.96% from Rs. 3.30 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.43 crore in March 2022 down 194.06% from Rs. 4.71 crore in March 2021.

PH CAPITAL shares closed at 86.20 on May 25, 2022 (BSE) and has given -19.06% returns over the last 6 months and 251.84% over the last 12 months.