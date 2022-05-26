 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
PH CAPITAL Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 21.76 crore, up 16.82% Y-o-Y

May 26, 2022 / 09:08 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for PH CAPITAL are:

Net Sales at Rs 21.76 crore in March 2022 up 16.82% from Rs. 18.62 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.33 crore in March 2022 down 200.96% from Rs. 3.30 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.43 crore in March 2022 down 194.06% from Rs. 4.71 crore in March 2021.

PH CAPITAL shares closed at 86.20 on May 25, 2022 (BSE) and has given -19.06% returns over the last 6 months and 251.84% over the last 12 months.

PH CAPITAL
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 21.76 35.53 18.62
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 21.76 35.53 18.62
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 26.06 22.41 14.85
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.74 16.00 -1.16
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.42 0.12 0.12
Depreciation 0.05 0.01 0.01
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.36 0.30 0.10
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -4.38 -3.31 4.70
Other Income -0.10 0.36 --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -4.48 -2.96 4.70
Interest 0.06 0.07 0.05
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -4.54 -3.03 4.65
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -4.54 -3.03 4.65
Tax -1.21 -4.50 1.35
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -3.33 1.47 3.30
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -3.33 1.47 3.30
Equity Share Capital 3.00 3.00 3.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -11.10 4.89 10.99
Diluted EPS -11.10 4.89 10.99
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -11.10 4.89 10.99
Diluted EPS -11.10 4.89 10.99
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 26, 2022 09:00 am
